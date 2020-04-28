Process started to evacuate 15,000 JK residents from Punjab, HP

Government is looking ahead to bring back 15,000 J&K residents working as seasonal labourers in the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, Ajit Kumar Sahu said the government has started the process to locate these labourers in the quarantine centres in the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh with the help of the deputy commissioners of those areas, to evacuate them.

Sahu is overseeing the arrangements put in place for the entry into and exit of persons from Jammu and Kashmir via Lakhanpur since the lockdown in the Union Territory.

“As per our information, over 15,000 seasonal labourers, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, work in two neighbouring states,” Sahu said.

He said as many as 3000 labourers returned to J&K till yesterday. “Till evening today, we will get back around 2000 more people at Lakhanpur,” he said.

He said that they are trying to gradually bring back the labourers stranded in these two states with the help of local administration there.

SSP Kathua, Shailndra Mishra said: “We are in touch with authorities in the Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other states. We have prepared list of people who are in quarantine centres in different states.”

Mishra said they have sent buses to evacuate labourers from outside J&K who do not have their own vehicles. “After their return, they will go into administrative quarantine in their respective districts,” the SSP Kathua added.

Pertinently, people from rural areas in Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Ramnagar, and other places work as seasonal labourers in the neighbouring states especially Himachal Pradesh and the Punjab during winters.

Though social media posts, these stranded labourers had appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir Government to rescue them and facilitate their return to the Union Territory soon after lockdown was announced across the country.