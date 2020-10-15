Prof Omar Javed Shah gets Royal College fellowship

The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburg, has awarded its fellowship without examination to Prof. (Dr.) Omar Javed Shah. Prof. Shah is presently Dean at SKIMS Soura and has also served as the Director of the institute in the past.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Prof. Shah termed the move as an achievement saying that it was the outcome of his hard work he has done in the health sector at international level.

“It is for the first time that such a type of fellowship has been awarded by this prestigious college to a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir. I have been awarded with the fellowship after the Edinburg college acknowledged my work I have done for the past more than 30 years,” he said.

He said the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburg, was one of the finest colleges which had been established some 525 years ago.

“I have been awarded with the fellowship without going through any exams. Others had to face the exam and pass it to get the fellowship,” he said.

As per the letter addressed to Prof. Omar Javed Shah, the Council of the college has approved the proposal to award him a fellowship without examination.

“Fellows who are elected without examination pay a joining fee of E300 and are required to pay the annual subscription of E200,” the letter reads.

“The annual subscription in the first year will be pro rata, based on the month in which you are elected and you will be invoiced for this in due course,” it reads.

This entitles Prof. Omar Javed Shah to receive the College Journal and Surgeons News. “I hope you will accept the fellowship without examination of the college,” reads the college letter addressed to Prof. Omar Javed Shah.