PSA detention of Naeem Akhtar, Hilal Lone revoked

J&K government Thursday revoked the PSA detention order of senior People’s Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar. A senior government official while confirming this, also said that the PSA detention of Hilal Akbar Lone too has been revoked. He said the notices were being served to them both.

With the revocation of these orders, the only politician who remains now detained under PSA is PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Akhtar was lodged in a house under high-security at Gupkar Road while as Lone was detained at MLA hostel turned sub-jail.

Akhtar, a close confidant of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested on 5 August 2019 and booked under PSA in mid February 2020. The police dossier against him alleged that he was criticising Home Minister Amit Shah, advising people in Kashmir to read the autobiography of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and condemning the central government’s decision to stop a youth from Pakistan-administrated Kashmir from visiting his ailing grandmother in Poonch, besides several other charges.

The PSA dossier of 47-year old Lone, accused him of being a potential threat to peace on account of his association with a party whose manifesto “is to agitate against the abrogation of Article 370”. “You being a probable MLA candidate of National Conference are a potential threat to public peace and tranquillity as you belong to the party whose manifesto is to agitate against abrogation of Article 370, 35A of Constitution of Indian,” reads the dossier.

The government also described Lone as a “poster boy” of the National Conference and said it will be easy for him to “instigate people to agitate”. The official said that soon after abrogation of special status of erstwhile J&K state, 177 politicians were detained.

He said that among the 177 politicians arrested in Kashmir, only one was from the BJP, while 71 were from the National Conference (NC) and 35 from the People’s Democratic Party. While 19 politicians, he said, were from the Congress, 28 were from Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), 10 from Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference and eight from Awami Ittehad Party (AIP). The senior government official said that during the review, dossiers are taken into consideration. “Besides, feedback from police and other security agencies on these people is considered for extension of detention or their release,” he said.