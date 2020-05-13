PSA detention of Shah Faesal extended by 3 months

Government has extended the PSA detention of bureaucrat turned politician Shah Faesal of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) by another three months.

“His PSA has been extended by three more months,” a senior government official told Greater Kashmir. “Notice will be served to him soon.”

On Wednesday, Faesal completed about nine month long detention. He is detained in MLA hostel which was converted into sub-jail by the government.

J&K police dossier indicting Faesal accuses him of advocating “soft separatism” through his articles, tweets and social media posts which according to it, on several occasions “have attracted response amounting to a potential threat to public order”.

The 90-page dossier includes annexures containing his statements, an FIR, records of his activities, his television interviews, Facebook posts and the credentials of people who had joined the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) that Faesal launched in March 2019.

The police dossier adds that with the current security situation in Kashmir having “improved”, there is “every apprehension that any public statements made by Dr Shah Faesal could lead to unrest or disturbance in public order”.

Earlier, the government had extended the PSA of Naeem Akhtar of People’s Democratic Party. Akhtar and Faesal were arrested in August 2019 and after keeping them under preventive detention for six months they were booked under PSA in February.

Akhtar, stated to be a close confidante of PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, was arrested on August 5 and booked under PSA in mid February.

The police dossier against him says he was criticising Home Minister Amit Shah, advising people in Kashmir to read the autobiography of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and condemning the central government’s decision to stop a youth from Pakistan-administrated Kashmir from visiting his ailing grandmother in Poonch, besides several other charges.

The official informed that soon after abrogation of special status of erstwhile J&K state, 177 politicians were detained in Kashmir. “Among them, only one was from the BJP, while 71 were from the National Conference (NC) and 35 from the Peoples Democratic Party. 19 politicians were from the Congress, 28 were from Shah Faesal’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), 10 from Sajjad Gani Lone’s People’s Conference and eight from Awami Ittehad Party (AIP).”