Public entry in HC, other courts to remain restricted

Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Pankaj Mithal, has directed for strict implementation of guidelines on physical hearing in all courts in J&K and Ladakh.

“Keeping in view the recent surge in COVID-19 infection cases the guidelines/directions are reiterated and the Registrars Judicial of both wings of the High Court and the presiding officers of all Courts in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are directed to strictly implement the guideline/direction,” reads the order.

According to the order it was observed that the guidelines/directions were not being strictly adhered to which resulted in considerable increase in footfall in the Court premises and enhanced the risk of spread of COVID-19 infection.

While permitting physical hearings in courts, the High Court in an order dated 03.02.2021 had issued guidelines including one regarding prohibition of litigants into the court premises.

The order had said that entry of litigants and public into the Court premises from the very outer gate shall continue to be prohibited. “If, however, any litigant on any reasonable ground is compelled to argue his case personally, he shall be allowed entry into the Court premises subject to the condition that he makes an application at least two days prior to the date of hearing through e-mail to the Registrar Judicial/Presiding Officer of the Court disclosing such compelling reasons and seeking permission in that regard,” the order said.

“If and when any such application is made by any litigant, the Registrar Judicial/Presiding Officer concerned shall consider the same and, if satisfied, may permit such litigant to enter into the Court premises and inform the litigant of such order by return e-mail,” it said.

Registrar Judicial/Presiding Officer concerned were asked to send copy of the order to the incharge Security at the main gate of the Court premises for necessary action.

With a view to ensure recording of evidence, entry of witnesses and accused persons was also permitted vide High Court Order dated 10.02.2021 subject to the strict compliance of latest SoPs pertaining to containment of COVID-19 infection.