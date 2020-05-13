Public should be educated on post-lockdown life: HC

Rejecting government’s report on ‘desirable public response’ after the lockdown will be removed, Jammu and Kashmir High Court today said the public should be educated about the same.

While hearing Public Interest Litigations including one it has initiated on its own motion on Covid19, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal said: “It appears that the issue of what would be the desirable public response post removal of the lockdown has not been examined.”

Underscoring that it was deeply concerned about the manner in which the public could be required to conduct itself after reduction of the restrictions post-lockdown, the court said it is absolutely imperative that the public is educated about the same as well in advance.

“Institutions and establishments including commercial and industrial establishments need to know as to the manner they would be permitted to work after the reduction/removal of the lockdown restrictions,” the court said, adding the authorities apparently have not even begun to apply their minds to these issues.

The court said the status report filed by Health & Medical Education Department still does not deal with the issue. “The report only details the steps already taken.”

While the court pointed out that the report filed by Member Secretary, JKSLSA does not comply with its directions, it said no report is forthcoming from the Director Information with regard to the strategy as to how information on the issue could be disseminated.

The court directed the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department; Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Director Information and the Member Secretary J&K SLSA to formalize an action plan on the issue and place the same before court by May 20.

With regard to Violence against Healthcare professionals and with regard to Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI) Vishal Sharma informed the court that he has received a letter from Union Home Ministry which he could not place on record. The court asked him to place the same on record.

Earlier, the court had sought status report regarding the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance which according to the ASGI has been promulgated on April 22.

With regard to Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, the court had asked ASGI to file before it the concerns and objections of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the draft Bill.

Meanwhile Dr Nissar-ul Hassan, President Doctors Association Kashmir has filed a report on the issue.

The court said the report be exchanged with Monika Kohli, Amicus Curiae, ASGI as well as B A Dar, Sr AAG.

With regard to the care of families of healthcare personnel and officials engaged in COVID-19 management, the court rejected the report filed by Ms Shabnam Shah Kamli, Mission Director, ICPS saying it does not give any information regarding the issue. “Let a proper report on the issue be placed before us,” court said.

On the issue of impact of pollen from poplar trees on coronavirus spread, the government informed the court that Committee constituted for this purpose has submitted its report which will be examined by the authorities. “Let the decision be taken in terms of our order dated 10th April 2020 and placed before us before the next date of hearing” the court said.

With regard to steps taken by Agriculture Production Department to support the farmers, the court closed the issue saying all necessary steps stand taken apparently.