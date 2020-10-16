Pulwama boy, Baramulla brothers shine in NEET

A Pulwama Boy and twin brothers from Kunzer Baramulla have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate exams the result of which was declared on Friday by the National Testing Agency.

As per the official figures, around 15.97 lakh students were registered for the exams out of which 13.66 lakh appeared in the exam at all-India level. Out of this 7.7 lakh candidates have cleared the test. The NEET exam was conducted in the second week of September with a participation of over 20,000 candidates from J&K.

Basit Bilal Khan of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has scored 695 points out of 720. Also, twin brothers- Shakir Bashir and Gowhar Bashir from Kunzer Tangmarg have also qualified the exam with 651 and 657 points.

Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha has bagged the first position at all-India level scoring 720 points out of 720.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir father of Basit, Bilal Ahmad Khan, said it was a dream come true for the whole family to see the achievement of their son in this prestigious national level competitive exam.

“I am running out of words to explain the level of happiness. It was the first attempt of my son for NEET exams and he qualified it with a good score,” he said.

Basit did his 10+2 schooling in Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) Ratnipora and qualified the class 12th exams with 430 marks.

“He had joined Mission e-coaching institute Parraypora to prepare for NEET exams,” he said.

Basit attributed his success to the blessings of Allah, parental support and proper guidance of his teachers.

“I started preparing for NEET exams from my class 11th and followed my faculty for three years. I am thankful to them because they polished me to qualify the exam,” Basit said.

Gowhar Bashir and Shakir Bashir qualified the NEET in their second attempt.

“Earlier we appeared in NEET exams but both of us could not make it to MBBS. We both were selected for BDS but we did not join it,” said Shakir Bashir of Kunzer Tangmarg.

Currently, the twin brothers were enrolled in NIT Srinagar in B.Tech course.

“In 2019, we could not make it to MBBS but we cracked JEE Mains exams and were allotted NIT Srinagar,” said Gowhar Bashir.

Despite pursuing B.Tech course at NIT, the twin brothers made a second attempt in NEET to fulfil the dream of their father who is working as a private guard at a fair price shop.

“It was our father’s dream that we should qualify the NEET exam and make it to MBBS. Also our failure in the first attempt had made us strong to make a second attempt for it and qualify it,” said Shakir.

Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Exams (BOPEE), Shafiq Ahmad Raina, said they will compile a separate merit list of candidates from J&K who qualified the NEET UG exams this year.

“No outside student is allowed to take admission in institutions within J&K. Only students from J&K are allotted seats here,” Raina said.

He said J&K state did not participate in the 15 percent reserved quota category at all-India level. “We have only our own students in colleges here,” he said.