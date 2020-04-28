Pulwama gets 1st case in 24 days

After being declared COVID19-free six days ago, another person today tested positive in Pulwama district. The area has been declared as red zone to stop the spread of the virus.

No one had tested positive for 24 days in the district from April 4 and the district was declared as COVID19 free on April 22.

According to an official, the person from Rahmoo village, a driver by profession, had come from outside and was sent to quarantine on April 16.

He tested positive today.

He has been taken to isolation ward in Pulwama hospital. Earlier three persons had tested positive on March 28, April 1 and April 4. All three have recovered.

“We had one positive patient from Shopian, now we have two patients in district hospital Pulwama,” a health official said.