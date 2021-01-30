Pulwama gunfight | 2 trapped militants surrender: Police

Police on Saturday said they arrested two militants, one of them in an injured condition, during a gunfight in Lelhar village in Kakpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police spokesperson said that both the militants surrendered before the senior officers of the police and security forces with two rifles.

They were identified as Aqeel Ahmad Lone of Lelhar and Rouf Ahmad of Wasoora, Pulwama.

“One of the militants, Akeel Ahmad who was injured during the initial exchange of fire yesterday evening was shifted to a hospital for treatment,” he said.

The encounter broke out last evening after columns of police, army and CRPF launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

A police official said the operation was suspended for the night and the family of the duo brought to the encounter site to persuade the militants to surrender.

“IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, congratulated the police and security forces for showing utmost patience and exhibiting professionalism, which resulted in saving the life of two misguided youth. IGP Kashmir once again makes a fervent appeal to all misguided youth to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream as the society needs them and most importantly their parents. We will welcome and accept them with open arms,” police said in a statement.

On Friday, three local Hizb militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Madoora village of Tral.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in the entire Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, police today said they held an alleged militant associate in the Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora police district.

A police official said a joint team of police, army’s 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF held one youth involved in providing shelter and logistic support to militants.

He was identified as Junaid Altaf of Konibal, Pampore.