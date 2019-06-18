Pulwama IED blast: 2 Army men succumb

Two army men, who were wounded in an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) attack in this south Kashmir district on Monday, succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.

A police official said that havildar Amarjeet Kumar and Naik Ajit Kumar Sahoo died at an Army hospital in Srinagar.

On Monday evening, militants had set off an IED planted in a car in Arihal village, some six kms from main town, when a mobile bunker vehicle of Army’s 44 RR was passing through the area, causing injuries to at least nine soldiers and two civilians. The front part of the vehicle had suffered extensive damage in the attack.

Army’s Srinagar based spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia in a statement said, “Two soldiers, brought to the hospital with severe contusions/concussions, have succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital. We deeply mourn the demise of our brave hearts”.

Last year on 18 October, seven soldiers were injured when militants triggered an IED blast at Trichil village of Pulwama district. “This is the fifth IED attack since January 2018,” a police official said.