Pvt schools continue charging capitation fee

Many private schools in Kashmir allegedly continue to charge huge sums in donation on admission in kindergarten classes.

The admission process started in most of the private schools a few weeks ago and the institutions are allegedly demanding capitation fee in violation of Right to Education Act applicable in J&K for one year.

A top official said that the directorate of school education Kashmir (DSEK) has received complaints from the parents against DPS Srinagar, Tyndale Biscoe School and G D Goenka School for charging donation.

“The matter is being discussed with the administrative department and authorities are mulling to initiate action against these schools legally,” the official said.

Earlier, the DSEK had in a letter directed these private schools not to start admission process. The directions were given in view of the formal implementation of the RTE Act in J&K.

“But the private schools didn’t adhere to the directions. The schools seemingly undermine the powers of the department,” the official said. Meanwhile, an audio has gone viral wherein a parent of a G D Goenka School complains that he was charged Rs 1 lakh in donation by the school without giving any receipt for the amount. “I don’t have any idea about it but you might have attended the counselling. We have the instructions from the management not to provide any receipt to the parent for the donation. If you have any grievance then reach to us at our email id: info@gdgoenkasrinagar.com and principal@gdgoenkasrinagar.com,” the school functionary purportedly asks the parent.

DSEK, Muhammad Younis Malik said a notice will be issued to the school. “I have also received the audio, we will seek a written reply from the school,” he said.