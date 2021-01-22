PWD Engineering Manual 2020 adopted

The Administrative Council today approved the adoption of J&K PWD Engineering Manual 2020 by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The Engineering Manual has standardized the engineering practices with an aim to provide uniform code of practice for bringing more transparency and accountability in the operations of the Public Works Department.

Spanning over 29 chapters, the manual has codified various activities regarding human resource management, project preparation methodologies, engineering investigation, GIS/IT/RMMS monitoring, bidding documents, contract management, quality control mechanism and asset management among others.

It has introduced uniformity in the documentation of proposals, estimations, bids and record-keeping.

The manual will serve as a guide to keep pace with the contemporary engineering needs in conformity with existing practices and procedures to ensure transparency and engineering perfection.