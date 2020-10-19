Questioning not linked to Gupkar Declaration: Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party J&K president Ravinder Raina on Monday said that questioning of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate should not be linked to the Gupkar Declaration.

“This is an eight-year old case and is being investigated,” Raina told the Greater Kashmir. “This has nothing to do with the Gupkar Declaration conspiracy being hatched to foment trouble.”

The senior BJP leader said that ED in its probe has found that JKCA received Rs 94 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005–2006 to 2011–2012. “If Dr sahib is not involved, he must not get frightened,” he said.

“There must be thorough investigation into the matter,” he said. “These people have hoodwinked the people of Kashmir during the last 70 years.” He said the Gupkar Declaration was a conspiracy having nothing to do with the welfare of the people.