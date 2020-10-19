Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:15 AM

Questioning not linked to Gupkar Declaration: Raina

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 20, 2020, 1:15 AM
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo
Ravinder Raina President BJP J&K Unit/GK File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party J&K president Ravinder Raina on Monday said that questioning of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah by the Enforcement Directorate should not be linked to the Gupkar Declaration.

“This is an eight-year old case and is being investigated,” Raina told the Greater Kashmir. “This has nothing to do with the Gupkar Declaration conspiracy being hatched to foment trouble.”

Trending News

Principal Secretary Agriculture inspects SDH Kupwara

Greater Kashmir

Shailender Kumar listens to people's grievances in Anantnag

Restoration of J&K's special status key to peace: JKPM

'My Town My Pride' | Development creates a sense of security among people, says LG Sinha

The senior BJP leader said that ED in its probe has found that JKCA received Rs 94 crore from BCCI in three different bank accounts during financial years 2005–2006 to 2011–2012. “If Dr sahib is not involved, he must not get frightened,” he said.

“There must be thorough investigation into the matter,” he said. “These people have hoodwinked the people of Kashmir during the last 70 years.” He said the Gupkar Declaration was a conspiracy having nothing to do with the welfare of the people.

Related News