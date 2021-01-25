Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:31 AM

Rafiq Raaz, Dr Naveed Nazir, Shadi Lal Koul among 14 Govt awardees

UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:31 AM

The administration today announced J&K Government Awards to 14 persons for their outstanding performance and achievements in different fields.

The awardees include Rafiq Raaz (Literature), Late Shadi Lal Koul (Performing Arts), Sajad Hussain Dar (Arts and Crafts).

Prof and Head of Pulmonary Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir; Medical Officer, National Health Mission, Dr ADS Manhas; Senior Staff Nurse, Government Medical College Jammu, Kanta Devi; and Health and Medical Education Department have been awarded in the category of meritorious public service.

The lifetime achievements award has been given to Prof Shiv Dutt Nirmohi (writer).

Outstanding sports persons Sandeep Singh (mountaineer) and Kabra Altaf (judo) have also been awarded.

Journalist/editor, Brighter Kashmir, Farooq Ahmed Wani, and Bashir Assad have been awarded as outstanding media persons.

Chairman/Managing Director, Saraswati Group of Companies, Suraj Kumar Bansal has been awarded for outstanding industrial entrepreneurship.

