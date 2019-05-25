Rahul's offer to resign rejected unanimously by CWC: Surjewala

Congress President Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday, but his proposal was rejected unanimously by the CWC members who asked him to continue amid challenging conditions.

Addressing a press conference after the CWC meet at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi offered to resign during the CWC meeting but the members of the committee in unison asked him to lead the party in the challenging conditions.”

The Congress chief has fought for the cause of the poor, the downtrodden, the farmers and the youth, Surjewala added.