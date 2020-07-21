Rain makes Kashmir 'cool'

The intermittent rains since Monday night gave respite to the people from the scorching heat that Valley was reeling under for last several weeks.

The rains on Monday night were accompanied by gusty winds and lightening, even as the skies on Tuesday remained overcast.

The showers brought the temperature down by almost 11 degrees as

summer capital Srinagar recorded 22.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It had recorded 33.2 degrees a day earlier on Monday.

On July 3, Srinagar sizzled at 34 degrees, which is the highest recorded temperature of the season so far.

The rainfall also brought down temperature by several notches at ski-resort Gulmarg, which recorded the lowest day temperature in the Valley at 12.4 degrees on Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department has predicted hot weather conditions to return from Wednesday.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said that a gradual rise in temperatures was expected from Wednesday. “Maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 29 – 31 degrees Celsius for next few days,” Lotus said.

The rainfall since Monday also brought an end to the recent dry spell in J&K. As per MeT department, both Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh reported “deficient to large deficient rainfall” between June 1 and July 20.

Both the Union Territories have witnessed a rainfall deficit in excess of 50 per cent. Till July 10, J&K has recorded 49 per cent, Leh 53 per cent and Kargil 80 per cent deficit rainfall, said MeT officials. Cumulatively, Ladakh has recorded a deficit of 59 per cent.

Meanwhile, as per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 3.2 millimetres rainfall, Qazigund 46 mm, Pahalgam 40 mm, Kokernag 29.8 mm and Gulmarg 17.4 mm between Monday and Tuesday.