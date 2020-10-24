Raina warns 'Gupkar gang'

J&K BJP President, Ravinder Raina on Saturday warned that politicians like Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti will have to spend entire life in prison “if they did not stop challenging national integration.”

Raina said J&K will continue to be an integral part of India: “No one can hoist any other flag in Jammu and Kashmir except the tricolor. Some leaders like Mehbooba Mufti whose heart beats for Pakistan even as they live in India, such leaders should leave India and go to Pakistan,” Raina said, addressing a press conference.

While terming People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration as a “gang”; Raina said if any leader challenges national unity and integrity, the doors of Tihar Jail will be opened for such leaders.

“Jammu and Kashmir is part of India and it will remain so for centuries to come. No one will be allowed to make any anti-national statements,” Raina responded to a question.

Responding to another question, Raina said the leaders which are members of the Allaince can leave the country, but they would not be allowed to promote an anti-national agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Gupkar Gang will have to face dire consequences, whether they gather six political parties or 600 political parties, for hatching conspiracy,” he said. “Their conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed. We warn all those people who challenge the national integrity that they should desist from the agenda they are pursuing or they will have to spend their entire life in jails.”