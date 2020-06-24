Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 25, 2020, 12:15 AM

Rainfall in J&K likely during next 2 to 3 days

File Pic

The Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in J&K during the next two to three days.

“As expected, light to moderate showers occurred at scattered places of J&K whereas weather is generally cloudy in the whole Ladakh,” Director Meteorological Department Srinagar, Sonam Lotus, said in a weather update issued here.

While summer capital Srinagar witnessed a sunny Wednesday, the MeT office said it was “expecting showers during the next two days.”

“Now, we expect occasional showers which sometimes are heavy to very heavy. We’re monitoring closely. All stakeholders will be kept updated, with probable impact of the shower. As of now, we expect light to moderate showers at scattered to widespread places of J&K especially in plains of Jammu during 24 and 25 June,” Lotus said.

Temperatures to rise towards end of month:

After witnessing a winter with several spells of heavy snowfall, Kashmir has so far witnessed a moderate summer this year.

A MeT Department official said summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the hottest of the season so far. However, the maximum temperature in the summer capital on Wednesday dipped to 29.8 degrees.

Srinagar’s minimum temperature on Tuesday night was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius, MeT data said.

The official said there would be some respite from the heat as day temperature during the next two to three days was “expected to drop to 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.”

However, as per MeT forecast temperature will rise again towards the end of this month.

Ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district remained the coldest station of the Valley recording 24.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Wednesday while the minimum temperature during Tuesday night was recorded at 10.5 degrees.

