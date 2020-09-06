Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 7, 2020, 12:31 AM

Rains, gusty winds lash Kashmir

Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 7, 2020, 12:31 AM
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Unpredictable thundershowers lashed Kashmir on Sunday night accompanied by gusty winds and lightening—taking people by surprise. As per a weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department “moderate rains, thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds occurred at widespread places of all districts of Kashmir.”

“At all districts of north, central Kashmir and at scattered places of south Kashmir there was widespread rainfall. This was also experienced along Zojila and Minamarg,” the bulletin said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, said the sudden wet spell was likely to continue on Sunday night “and gradually decrease”.

“A brief spell of showers may occur at isolated to scattered places for next few days. But there was no forecast for any heavy rainfall,” Lotus added. With the recent spell of rainfall across Kashmir,  farmers have heaved a sigh of relief since the scarcity of water has adversely affected both rain-fed and irrigated maize and paddy crops in Kashmir due to the dry spell,” it said.

It may be recalled that Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a “deficient rainfall” of 54 per cent below normal between June 1 and August 17, which had put Valley’s farm produce on the brink of suffering huge losses.

Related News