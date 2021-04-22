Front Page, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:45 AM

Rains lash Kashmir

Weather to improve from today: Met
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 1:45 AM
Rains lashed plains in Kashmir and light to moderate snowfall occurred in the upper reaches on Thursday even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) said there would be improvement in weather from Friday.

“From Friday, the weather is most likely to remain dry till the end of April,” the MeT forecast said.

The inclement weather led to sharp decrease in temperatures as Srinagar Wednesday night recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius and 9.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday.

Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Wednesday night and 0.0 degree Celsius maximum temperature on Thursday.

