Rains lash Kashmir for 2nd day

As rains continued to lash Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Thursday, temperature dropped down significantly to almost half of what it was just ten days ago, when summer capital Srinagar had witnessed the hottest day of August recorded in the last 39 years. However, the incessant rainfall lead to water-logged roads and streets in the low-lying areas, slowing down traffic at many places and hampering smooth pedestrian movement. Vehicles were seen moving through pools of rainwater at

several places even as authorities said de-watering was being done regularly.

Summer capital Srinagar which had sizzled at 35.7 degree on August 17, cooled down after the 2-day spell of rainfall to record 19 degree Celsius on Thursday. Ski-resort Gulmarg also witnessed pleasant weather as it recorded a maximum temperature of 13 degree Celsius on Thursday.

The MeT department said there “would be a significant improvement in weather from Friday afternoon.”

As per MeT data, Srinagar recorded 38.2 millimetre rainfall while Qazigund 60.6 mm, Gulmarg 93.6 mm, Kokernag 58.4 mm, Kupwara 49.4 mm, Jammu 107.4 mm, Banihal 107.4 mm, Batote 110.4 mm, Katra 180 mm rainfall between Wednesday morning till 5:30 pm on Thursday.

The MeT official had warned about “possible flash floods and landslides in Jammu region due to heavy rainfall”. The downpour on Thursday witnessed shooting stones and landslides at various places on 270 kilometre Jammu-Srinagar National Highway causing disruption of traffic for the third straight day. With the rain across Kashmir, farmers heaved a sigh of relief since the scarcity of water has adversely affected both rain-fed and irrigated maize and paddy crops in the valley. It may be recalled that Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a deficient rainfall of 54 per cent between June 1 and August 17, which had put Valley’s farm produce on the brink of suffering huge losses.

Meanwhile, after the two-day spell of rainfall, water levels have increased in most of the water bodies that had dried up due to a long dry spell. However, the gauge reading of river Jhelum and its tributaries as per Irrigation and Flood Control Department at 6 pm on Thursday indicated that water levels were well below the danger mark. The water level of Jhelum at Sangam was recorded 7.05 feet, Pampore 1.29 meter, Ram Munshibagh 9.54 feet, Asham 6.18 feet, Vishow nallah 3.97 meter and Rambiara at Vachi 0.73 meters, Nallah Lidder 1.75 meter, Doodhganga Barzulla 2.34 meter and at Sindh nallah Duderhama Ganderbal 2.52 meter.