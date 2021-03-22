Rains lash Kashmir, snow in higher reaches

Rains lashed Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Monday while the higher reaches in Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall bringing down the temperatures. The Meteorological Department has predicted the ongoing wet spell to continue till Wednesday and a significant improvement in weather from Thursday. While it started raining in summer capital Srinagar on Sunday, intensity of the rainfall picked up during Monday with 18.7 millimetre rainfall recorded during the last two days.

The Valley higher reaches including popular ski-resort Gulmarg recorded almost 3 to 5 inch deep fresh snowfall since Sunday night, MeT officials said. The Meteorological Department forecast has said the ongoing wet spell will continue on Tuesday with possibility of widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, snowfall in higher reaches likely to affect surface transport.

The MeT advisory has warned that inclement weather, especially on Tuesday with heavy to very heavy rain or snow at some places could disrupt traffic on various important roads such as 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The MeT department has also advised the farmers to postpone all kinds of farm activities till Wednesday.

The MeT advisory has asked people to remain alert and cautious of possible thunderstorms, lightning. “Do not still under trees, iron poles etc. There is possibility of avalanches in vulnerable areas and water logging in low lying areas” the MeT advisory said. It has also warned of flash floods, mudslides.

Meanwhile as per MeT data, Qazigund recorded almost 21 mm rainfall while Pahalgam recorded 25 mm , Kupwara 26 mm, Kokernag 18 mm rainfall during Sunday and Monday. The incessant rainfall has also lead to a rise in levels of water in different water bodies. The inclement weather has caused a sharp fall in temperatures after the Valley witnessed pleasant weather last week. The day temperature in Srinagar had touched almost 21 degrees Celsius last week. However, people could be seen once again using woollen clothes and heating appliances for the last two days as temperatures have dropped sharply.

Srinagar recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius on Monday and 7.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Sunday night. As per the MeT department, Gulmarg was the only station which recorded sub-zero temperatures in the Valley on Sunday night at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. Amid light snowfall, Gulmarg recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.