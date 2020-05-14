Rains lash Kashmir, temperatures dip

Kashmir Thursday received light to moderate rainfall even as landslides and shooting stones caused disruptions in the vehicular traffic on the 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus said that many places in J&K received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday while it was “generally cloudy” in Ladakh.

As per MeT officials, till 5:30 pm on Thursday the summer capital Srinagar received 3.1 millimeters rainfall, Qazigund 4.2 mm, Pahalgam 4.4 mm, Kupwara 31.8 mm and Kokernag 2.4 mm.

The rainfall led to a drop in temperature as Srinagar recorded 17.3 degrees Celsius, which was several notches below the normal day temperature, MeT officials said.

Forecast:

As per Director MeT department Sonam Lotus, “fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate” rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds at some places was likely during next 12-24 hours in J&K, especially along Zojila-Drass axis in Kargil.

“There would be significant improvement in weather from Friday afternoon. Thereafter except for brief spell of rain with thunderstorm at isolated places, there is no forecast for any rain,” Lotus said.

The MeT department advisory has asked the farmers to suspend spraying of their orchards for next two to three days.

Highway:

The heavy rainfall led to shooting stones and landslides on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway leaving 1300 vehicles stranded.

Officials said 1000-1100 Srinagar-bound vehicles and 120-150 Jammu-bound vehicles were stranded at various places on the highway.

Traffic officials told Greater Kashmir that landslides between Banihal-Ramban stretch had caused disruption in movement of traffic. “We have men and machinery on the job for making the road travel-worthy. Shooting stones are hampering the road clearance process but we hope the road will be restored for the stranded vehicles to move,” officials said.

Traffic advisory:

Meanwhile, a traffic advisory issued here said subject to fair weather and road conditions, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway on Friday.

The highway has remained closed frequently due to landslides. Frequent closure of the highway has choked supplies to the Valley causing inconvenience to people already reeling under the prevailing situation owing to Covid-19.

The shortage of goods especially mutton and other perishables has been witnessed in the markets for last several days due to highway closure. However, as per officials, the stocks were being replenished and enforcement squads were taking action against profiteers.

Other Highways

Only vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway depending on weather conditions and status of the road on Friday.

The Mughal Road connecting Shopian district with Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow, officials said.