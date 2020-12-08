Rains lash plains, snow in higher reaches

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Valley higher reaches received a fresh spell of snowfall while incessant rains lashed the plains.

As per Meteorological Department officials, ski-resort Gulmarg received 1 feet snowfall, Sonamarg, Zojilla pass, Pir ki Gali and other higher reaches also received fresh snowfall.

MeT officials said that Sadhna Top recorded 1 feet deep fresh snowfall, Z-Galli 8 inches and Furqian Top 1 feet snowfall which caused disruption in vehicular traffic.

It started raining in the plains on Monday night and its intensity picked up in the morning. The rainfall has led to a rise in level of different water bodies.

The MeT department has predicted an improvement in weather from Wednesday and said there is another two-day wet spell likely from December 12.

“We expect significant improvement in weather from Wednesday afternoon. However, cold conditions along with foggy weather will continue to prevail till December 13 along with isolated showers,” Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir.

“Another wet spell is likely between December 12 and 13 during which we expect light to moderate snowfall in higher reaches and rains in plains,” Lotus added.

Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar recorded 14.6 millimetres rainfall while Gulmarg recorded 14.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

As per MeT data, Qazigund recorded 10.2 mm, Pahalgam 24.2 mm, Kupwara 13.8 mm, Kokernag 18.3 mm rainfall.

Winter capital Jammu also received 0.8 mm rainfall, Banihal 23.6 mm and Batote 13.4 mm on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall led to shooting stones at several places on the 270-kilometre Srinagar Jammu National Highway but traffic continued to move when last reports were received.

The fresh spell of snowfall and rains has led to a sharp fall in temperatures. Srinagar on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded 0.5 degrees, being the coldest recorded place in the Valley. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on November 14 and 15, upper reaches of the Valley had received 2 to 3 feet deep snowfall which had lead to suspension of traffic on major highways.

Avalanche warning issued:

In view of the Meteorological Department forecast for snowfall in the higher reaches, the Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued a “medium danger (yellow alert) avalanche warning” for higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts.

The authority has issued a “low level (yellow alert) avalanche warning” for upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla, Kargil and Leh districts.