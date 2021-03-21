Rainy weather to continue till Wednesday

Rains lashed parts of Kashmir on Sunday amid an adverse weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting a four-day long spell of rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a MeT advisory there shall most likely be a spell of “widespread moderate rain/snowfall” during Monday and Tuesday with main activity on Tuesday.

“Light rain/snowfall likely to commence from March 21 from northwest Kashmir and increase gradually intensity and distribution affection both Jammu and Kashmir. May lead to water logging of low lying areas, landslide on sloppy areas, disruption of Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and damage to orchards etc.” the advisory said.

The MeT advisory said two Western Disturbances (WDs) approaching Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas are “likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulial Valley) and Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh,” the MeT department advisory said.

Meanwhile, rains lashed parts of the Valley on Sunday as ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 6 millimetre rainfall while Kupwara recorded 5.6 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm . Summer capital Srinagar recorded 0.2 mm rainfall, Qazigund 0.8 mm, Pahalgam 2.3 mm , Kokernag 1.2 mm, Banihal 3.8 mm, Batote 8.6 mm rainfall on Sunday.