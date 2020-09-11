Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:17 AM

Rajnath holds high-level meeting

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 12:17 AM
File Pic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top military brass on Friday deliberated on the five-point agreement reached between India and China on de-escalating tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

The deliberation was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh among others, they said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

The meeting also carried out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in eastern Ladakh in view of fresh confrontation by two sides in the southern bank of Pangong lake earlier this week, the sources said.

“The meeting discussed the agreement reached between the two countries,” said a source. In the meeting, Gen Naravane briefed about the combat readiness of the Army to deal with any eventualities besides elaborating on plans to keep the forces in the high-altitude region during harsh winter months.

Related News