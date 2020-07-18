Rajnath pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers.

Singh, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, spent about an hour at the temple complex.

“Feeling extremely blessed after praying at Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh tweeted along with a clip of him praying at the holy shrine.

The Amarnath cave is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and hundreds of thousands of devotees make an annual pilgrimage to it across challenging mountainous terrain. His trip to the holy cave comes on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.