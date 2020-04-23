Ramadan in Saudi to start on Friday

Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday April 24, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

The holy month this year will be markedly different to previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped much of the world’s activities, including at places of worship.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s (SAW) Mosque in Madinah, Islam’s two holiest sites, are effectively empty as both city’s populations are under a full curfew to stop the virus spreading.

When Ramadan starts the Kingdom will ease the lockdown so that people can leave their homes to meet necessary needs, such as health care and food supplies, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Usually, the two cities swell with visitors each year during Ramadan as pilgrims from across the globe seek the blessings of worshipping at the holy mosques. The Kingdom stopped all pilgrimages in late February to contain the virus.

More than 1.6 billion Muslims around the world will mark the month, during which believers abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until sunset.

Meanwhile, Muslim clerics in Kerala on Thursday announced that the holy month of Ramadan would begin on Friday.

Muslims in Kerala constitute 88.73 lakh of the 3.30 crore population.

The Ruet-i-Hilal Committee of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the Ramadan moon had not been sighted. The holy month will begin in Pakistan on Saturday.

The committee held its meeting today under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneebur Rehman while meetings of other zonal and district committees were also arranged simultaneously.

While making the announcement at a press conference in Karachi, Rehman said it was mandatory for all imams and mosque administrations to ensure the 20-point standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government for congregational prayers in mosques are followed.

He said mosque officials should ensure social distancing and sanitisation measures, and asked the elderly, children and people who are ill not to visit mosques.

Rehman noted that the government had reserved the right to close down the mosques that do not follow the agreed-upon SOPs.