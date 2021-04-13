Ramadhan commences today

The holy month of Ramadhan will commence from Wednesday across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Muslims across J&K will take first Sehri on Wednesday. It will be more than 14 hours fasting daily. The current year in the Islamic calendar, or Hijri calendar, is 1442 AH.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadhan, is one of the five pillars (fundamental religious duties) in Islam. It is a time of self-examination and great religious devotion.

There is also a holy night, Laylat al-Qadr, or “Night of Power,” which falls in the last week of Ramadhan. During this night the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam announced that Ramadhan would begin on Wednesday as moon was sighted at many places in J&K.

“The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan has been sighted. The holy month will begin from April 14, Wednesday,” Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed to Greater Kashmir.

“We have received ample testimonies and thus this year Shaban ended with only 29 days,” he said.

Last year, in view of precautionary measures to contain COVID19, Islamic scholars had announced that prayers during Ramadhan would only be performed at home.

Muslims across the globe spend most of time in worship, charity and helping downtrodden during Ramadhan besides observing fast from dawn to dusk, to seek blessings of Allah.