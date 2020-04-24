Ramadhan moon sighted, Muslims begin month of fasting

Ramadhan, the Islamic month of prayers and fasting, will begin from Saturday in India amid a lockdown in force due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ramadhan moon was sighted on Friday, clerics said.

Every year the sighting of the Ramadhan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers, but not this time.

At a meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind here, it was announced that the moon was sighted in Delhi and in several parts of the country.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari and Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri mosque Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also said the moon was sighted and the fasting will start from Saturday.

They appealed to Muslims to perform all rituals and prayers at home during Ramadhan while adhering to social distancing and lockdown norms.

In Kerala and some parts of Karnataka, the moon was sighted on Thursday. There was no rush to the mosques or on streets as Muslims quietly welcomed the holy month with a prayer on their lips for the safety of their loved ones in the wake of the pandemic.

People greeted each other on phone and made preparations at home for sehri (meal before beginning of fasting).

With the lockdown in place till May 3, this will be a Ramadhan without the usual gatherings at prayer time and during meals.

All imams, Ulema and Muslim organisations in the country have unanimously decided that during Ramadhan, Muslims will not congregate in mosques, religious places and perform all rituals like ‘Iftaar’ (breaking of fast) and ‘Taraweeh’ (special prayers) at home keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has appealed to Muslims to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and perform all religious rituals staying inside their homes.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani urged Muslims to offer prayers, including special ‘Taraweeh’ at home.

Mudasir Yaqoob adds from Srinagar:

The holy month of Ramadhan commences on Saturday across Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, Muslims across J&K will be having first Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and first Iftaar (post-fasting meal) will be at 7:13 pm. It will be more than 15 hours’ fasting.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of the five pillars – fundamental religious duties- of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and great religious devotion.

On Thursday evening, people were waiting for the announcement till late evening to know if the Ramadan moon was sighted or Shaaban would be of thirty days this year.

It was ultimately around 8:30 pm announced that Ramadan would begin on Saturday as moon was not sighted.

In view of precautionary measures to contain COVID19 threat, Islamic scholars have announced that prayers during Ramadan will only be performed at home as the suspension of prayers at Masjids will continue.

No Tarawih prayers were held in Masjids on Friday evening.

The Islamic scholars said it is more important to avoid gatherings which otherwise would make possible transmission of infection in the community.

Saudi Arabia has suspended Tarawih prayers in Masjids and asked people to pray at home in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.

The administration, meanwhile, has made it abundantly clear that it will not tolerate any violation of the lockdown norms and warned of strict action.

“We have had excellent cooperation from religious leaders in our fight against this pandemic. However, we cannot let the sacrifice made by the people during the past month go waste. Action will be taken in case congregational prayers are held in violation of prohibitory orders passed on April 15,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has asked people to continue abiding by the medical advisories.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, keeping in view the strict medical advisories of maintaining social distancing by health experts, will continue with the suspension of Friday congregations and the Taraweeh prayers in Jamia Masjid, till the situation returns to normal,” a spokesman of the masjid said.

The Muslim Auqaf Trust has also issued a similar advisory.

Meanwhile, business associated with Ramadan has suffered badly in the Valley owing to the lockdown.

“Dates and fruits like watermelon used to be in high demand ahead of Ramadan. But this year, the business is not picking up,” Abdul Rashid, a commissioning and forwarding agent at Fruit Mandi Parimpora, said.

As the majority of people in Kashmir have been badly hit by the lockdown, the sale of fruits cannot be expected to pick up during the fasting month, as was the trend in past years, Rashid said.