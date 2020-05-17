Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 17, 2020, 11:25 PM

Ramban accident | Contractor company booked for negligence

File Pic: Mohammad Taskeen/GK

Police here today registered an FIR against CCPPV, the contractor company carrying out excavation work from Nashri to Banihal on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

Sources said the FIR 68 of 2020 under sections 337/304-A IPC was lodged against the management of the company after two workers were killed and 7 others injured due to massive soil erosion near Seeri on Saturday evening in Ramban district.

The incident is believed to have happened due allegedly to the negligence of, and unplanned earth excavation work by the contractor company.

A police officer while confirming registration of FIR said that no arrest has been made so far in this regard. “The investigation is in its initial stage.”

It may be mentioned that two persons were killed and seven others were injured when a portion of a hill eroded at Seeri near Ramban town along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway burying ten vehicles on Saturday evening.

A rescue operation was launched following the incident, which occurred at Seeri near Ramban town.

Meanwhile, the highway was restored for vehicular traffic from mid night after rescue operation was completed by police and volunteers of QRT. Vehicular traffic was moving without any hindrance towards Jammu from Srinagar, sources said.

