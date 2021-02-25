Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 26, 2021, 1:15 AM

Ranjan Prakash posted as Principal Secy Industries

Dwivedi as Commissioner Secretary GAD
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 26, 2021, 1:15 AM

General Administration Department (GAD) today ordered posting of two senior officers.

As per the order, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (JK:1997), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department and Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department.

He shall continue to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Mining Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

