Rapid antigen testing begins at Lakhanpur

Authorities have started Rapid Antigen Tests at Lakhanpur so that people, mostly travelers, entering Jammu and Kashmir get sample results within 45 minutes.

“Rapid Antigen Test kits are helpful in getting quick results. The people are allowed to proceed towards their respective destinations after their test report comes negative,” said the District Magistrate, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

The DM said that they are taking samples of all people at Lakhanpur. “No one is spared of sampling. The report of Rapid Antigen Test comes within 45 minutes after the collection of the samples.”

Bhagat said that they have tested over 2000 people who entered Jammu and Kashmir from 2 August 2020. “Our of over 2000 samples, 12 tested positive.”

The DM Kathua said: “The people who test positive for covid19 are separated and shifted to the isolation wards for their further treatment.”

Meanwhile, 17 staffers in Government Hospital at Sarwal have been quarantined as they had come in contact with a pregnant lady who has tested positive for covid19.

The hospital including the operation theatre and the labour room are being sanitized, an official said. He said that the Out Patient Department (OPD) services will continue for the people with precautions to prevent COVID spread.