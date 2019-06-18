Rashid, Faesal join hands for Assembly polls

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) headed by Shah Faesal and Er Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party Tuesday formed an alliance for next Assembly elections in the state.

The decision was announced by both parties at a press conference here, naming the alliance as Peoples United Front (PUF).

“We have decided to enter into a pre-poll alliance because of the prevailing political situation in the state,” said JKPM leader Javed Mustafa Mir.

He said the alliance has been necessitated by the “ongoing political uncertainty in the state, apprehensions about the assault on its special status and “absence of any credible political alternative in the state that could address both political vacuum and lack of good governance”.

The alliance would follow the “duly agreed upon common agenda” and function under a joint coordination committee that has three members each from both the parties, he said. Mir will be heading the committee.

“It was need of the hour. We assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that we will not let you down. There was a need for having a broad based agenda of like-minded people who can take the state out of trouble and speak for people’s rights and also provide them good governance,” said Er Rashid, describing coming together of his party and JKPM as “alliance of hope”.

Pic:Mubashir Khan/GK

He urged the Government of India to not deprive the people of J&K of their fundamental rights and conduct Assembly elections at the earliest.

Faesal said the idea of PUF is to create and provide a very credible political alternative to the people of J&K.

“This front is inclusive and talks about justice to all and equal opportunities to all,” said Faesal, the bureaucrat-turned-politician.

“This (PUF) is a small initiative from our side and we are hopeful that people from all regions and religions will strengthen this initiative and make it a success,” said Faesal.

The PUF also released “common agenda for the alliance” aimed at pursuing and facilitating peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in its historical context as per the “will, aspirations and sacrifices of people of erstwhile J&K”.

The agenda also aims at supporting all confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan to secure relief for people on both sides of the Line of Control.

Addressing regional aspirations, undoing erosion of special status of J&K, facilitating return of Kashmiri Pandits and release of all political detainees are other main goals of the agenda of the new alliance.

Pic:Mubashir Khan/GK

To a question whether the alliance will join hands with any political formulation in future to strengthen the voice of Kashmiris, Faesal evaded a direct response.

“Two political parties have made a beginning. We will calibrate our struggle as per the need in future,” he said.

Responding to the same question Rashid said the PUF will remain open to the ideas. “We assure people of state of providing corruption-free government and work for bringing together India and Pakistan for Kashmir resolution,” said Rashid, while claiming the alliance will form the next government in the state.

To another question, Faesal said the motive behind forging the coalition is to “protect whatever was left of the state’s special status and restore J&K’s special identity to the fullest”.

“Whether it is (talk about removal of) 35A or delimitation, these are political assaults on J&K. We will have to fight this attack through politics and democracy,” said Faesal.

Faesal, who was IAS topper, quit services in January this year to form his own party. He had extended support to Er Rasheed during recently held Parliament polls in Kashmir.

Rashid, who unsuccessfully contested from Baramulla LS seat, surprised many by putting in a splendid show. He took lead in five of the 15 assembly segments, which constitute the parliamentary seat.