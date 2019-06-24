Ready to carry forward Vajpayee's dialogue legacy: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said it was ready to carry forward the dialogue legacy of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the Hurriyat leaders but “there would be no compromise on the country’s constitution”.

“We are for dialogue and the fact is that Prime Minister NarendraModi is creating an atmosphere for peace and reconciliation. We are open to talks with Hurriyat leaders but within the ambit of the constitution,” BJP’s national vice-president and J&K affairs in-charge AvinashRai Khanna told Greater Kashmir on the sidelines of a party function in Srinagar.

He said Prime Minister Modi has moved beyond the previous slogan of sab kasaath, sab kavikas and “we have added sab kavishwas (confidence)”.

“The Prime Minister and the BJP are keen to win the confidence of every single citizen of the country including the people of J&K. Hurriyat (leaders) are our own people as they are the residents of J&K,” Khanna said.

“We are ready to carry forward the dialogue legacy of Vajpayeeji but there can be no compromise on the country’s constitution. Hurriyat is welcome to talk to us or even the Prime Minister.”

Late Vajpayee had famously announced “Kashmir issue needs to be dealt with in the ambit of humanity.”

Khanna’s statement on the possibility of Hurriyat-Delhi dialogue comes at a time when Governor Satya Pal Malik has triggered a debate across the political spectrum in the state by claiming that “it was encouraging to see Hurriyat’s readiness for a dialogue.”

The Hurriyat Conference (M) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also responded to Governor’s statement saying “the amalgam has always believed in dialogue as the means for resolution”.

Asked about the possibility of delimitation of Assembly seats in J&K, he said: “The BJP high command has not taken any final call on the issue yet.”

About the BJP’s membership drive to be started on July 6 across the state, Khanna said he was in Srinagar to take stock of the preparations.

“We have been tasked to increase the existing member base by 20 per cent,” the BJP leader said.

He said that BJP’s mission is to increase its existing member base in all three regions of the state and to work hard to form its own government in the state by winning the maximum number of seats in the Assembly polls.

Earlier, Khanna told party leaders that they must go to people to win their confidence and to rope them in to strengthen the party.

In the recently concluded LokSabha polls, the BJP won three seats—two in Jammu and one in Ladakh region.

The party claims that 17 lakh people voted for it in the state.