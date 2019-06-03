Recognises 50 MBBS seats added to SKIMS

The Medical Council of India today accorded recognition to the 50 MBBS seats that had been added to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in 2013.

As per a notification issued by MCI on Monday, the decision to grant approval/recognition to SKIMS’s 50 additional seats had been taken after the Board verified the compliance report regarding the deficiencies pointed out in an earlier assessment report.

A fresh inspection had been carried out by MCI in May this year, and has led to recognition of these seats added in 2013 to the Institute. Director SKIMS, Prof Omar Javed Shah said that the Institute was working hard to improve infrastructure and manpower to satisfy the MCI in all streams and faculties.

“We have more developments in offing,” he said.