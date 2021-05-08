Front Page, Today's Paper
Record 4,187 COVID deaths in India

Relatives in PPE kit perform last rites of COVID-19 victim during the cremation at Jogi gate in Jammu on Friday, May 7, 2021. [ANI]
India has recorded 4,187 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours — the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

It is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases.

It also breached the maximum deaths in 24 hours. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths — the highest till then.

In the past 16 days India has continued with over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties in the last 10 days.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,18,92,676 with 37,23,446 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,18,609 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,79,30,960 people have been discharged till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 22,97,257, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to Friday (May 7) for COVID-19. Of these 18,08,344 samples were tested on Friday.

