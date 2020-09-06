Record spike of 1316 COVID cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest spike of 1316 Covid19 cases on Sunday while 14 deaths were recorded including an infant.

The total death toll in J&K has reached 804 of which 706 deaths were reported in Kashmir and 98 in Jammu.

As per the government figures 1316 persons were tested positive for COVID19 today, taking the total tally to 43,557. In two days i.e. Saturday and Sunday, J&K has recorded 2567 COVID positive cases which has become a cause of concern for the administration.

Figures reveal that 668 cases were confirmed from Jammu division and 648 from Kashmir Valley.

With 100 among confirmed infections being travelers, this is for the 4th day in a row that Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over one thousand cases.

The Jammu division has again reported as many as 668 novel coronavirus cases in which Jammu district alone has detected 451 infected people.

The summer capital, Srinagar has recorded 181 cases making it the first district to report over 10,000 cases.

Jammu’s tally of COVID infected has witnessed a sharp spike after the administration launched a targeted campaign to sample all Government offices, banks, public places and localities in the last week of August.

The break-up of COVID19 cases is as Srinagar 185, Baramulla 59, Pulwama 49, Budgam 69, Anantnag 61, Bandipora 32, Kupwara 93, Kulgam 11, Shopian 7, Ganderbal 82, Jammu 451, Rajouri 42, Kathua 31, Udhampur 17, Samba 28, Ramban 10, Doda 36, Poonch 26, Reasi 8 and Kishtwar 19.

Moreover, 403 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 87 from Jammu Division and 316 from Kashmir Valley.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus, out of 43557 positive cases, 10446 are Active Positive, 32327 have recovered and 784 have died; 98 in Jammu division and 686 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1074998 test results available, 1031441 samples have been tested as negative till September 06, 2020.

14 deaths due to COVID19:

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, including a 6-month old baby and two patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Seven deaths each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions were reported.

In Kashmir, four persons from Srinagar died due to COVID19 which includes an 50-year old male from Lal Bazar and a 55-year old male from Hawal, both suffering from renal failure. Apart from these two, the two other deaths in Srinagar were reported from Nehru Park and Chatabal.

One death each from Budgam, Pulwama and Kulgam were reported due to COVID19.

Seven deaths were reported from Jammu region. Four died in Jammu district, one in Nowshera in Rajouri, one in Samba and one in Kathua district.

In Jammu district four persons died including a 6-month female baby after being infected with the deadly virus.

An official said that the minor baby, resident of Upper Barnai in Jammu district, was admitted in the Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital after she fell ill. The baby was tested positive for Covid-19, following which,she was referred to the SMGS Hospital at Shalamar after her condition deteriorated.

“She was seriously ill. Her lungs did not function properly. Hence, we put her on a ventilator. But we failed to revive her. The minor baby collapsed this morning,” said a senior official in SMGS Hospital.

In SMGS Hospital, the official said, they have admitted five pregnant women who have been tested positive for Covid-19.