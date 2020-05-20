Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 3:48 AM

Records highest one-day spike with 36 cases

Representational Pic

As many as 36 Covid cases were detected in Jammu division on Wednesday, with Jammu district recording 20 cases.

Out of 20 positive cases in Jammu district, eight patients have been detected from Raipur (Satwari) and

they allegedly contracted the infection from an elderly person who was tested positive posthumously in GMC a few days back.

Another person from Diagana was also tested positive for Covid, this person had also come in contact with the deceased. The district administration of Jammu has declared Raipur (Satwari) as red-zone restricting movements inside and outside the area.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old retired doctor was also tested positive in Trikuta Nagar area and a young girl tested positive who had recently returned from Delhi.

Today 5 cases were detected in Udhampur, 3 from Ramban, 3 from Kishtwar, 2 from Samba, and one each from Kathua, Poonch, and Reasi districts.

