Recovered patients, their families face stigma

Many patients who have recovered from COVID19 and have been sent home are finding themselves discriminated against, their families facing some form of social boycott in Kashmir.

As the government, civil society and people hail the rising number of COVID19 recoveries in Kashmir, the recovered patients of the disease have a new worry. Back home after at least five weeks of quarantine, hospital and administrative combined, the society has stopped treating them the way they were treated before testing positive.

“I feel I have landed in some other country. No one passes by our gate now,” a 23 year old Srinagar woman, infected and now recovered told the Greater Kashmir. She recalls neighbors shouting from their homes, asking them to leave the locality. “Many neighbors feel we will infect them as well even though we have tested negative for coronavirus, not once but twice,” the woman said.

Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, in-charge COVID19 at CD Hospital has been very vocal about the dangerous trend ensuing in Kashmir lately. He has taken to social media to raise awareness about the stigmatization of the diseases. “It can affect anyone. The disease can afflict you, me, and all those people who are discriminating against COVID19 cases, active and recovered,” he said.

Dr Shah said he has seen many cases lately where people who have gone home after recovering from COVID19 are treated like “some sort of criminals”. “One person complained that the landline connection at his home could not be restored because the line man refused to even come at their gate and check the wiring,” he said. Dr Shah said that at homes of some of the recovered patients, the garbage is not being cleared, the vegetable seller is refusing to sell them vegetables fearing that the cash that he takes may be infected, the cooking gas is not getting delivered for the same fear and more. “They are living a nightmare.”

Dr Shah said it is primarily due to the misinfodemic that people have resorted to unjustified and illogical behavior. “These people have recovered. They will not infect you now. We have tested them and that’s why they have been sent home,” he asserted. He said that WhatsApp posts and other misinformation circulating on social media was creating wrong notions about recovered patients. He appealed people not to trust everything they get on their phones.

A senior doctor working at GMC Srinagar said many people were demanding “COVID19 free certificates to display at their homes. “Such is the scenario now,” he said.

Dr Naveed said COVID19 recovered cases were torch bearers for future measures to fight the disease. “We have to fight the disease, not people,” he said adding that the patients had not done anything to bring the infection upon themselves.

Dr Ajaz N Koul, additional professor medicine and clinician in-charge for COVID19 at SKIMS feels the virus has “stigmatised patients, families, mohallas, colonies and religions.” “COVID has not just stigmatised patients but doctors also.”

“But anyone can become a patient tomorrow, so we should be empathic with COVID patients, contacts and caregivers,” he urged.