Recoveries exceed new cases

J&K recorded 353 fresh cases of COVID19 on Friday, the cumulative total of the viral illness patients confirmed till date reaching 16782. The number of recovered cases exceeded fresh cases today.

J&K government said 508 people were discharged from hospitals today after they recovered from COVID19 infection. Of these, 35 were discharged in Jammu division, while 473 were discharged from Kashmir division hospitals. The number of recovered patients reached 9217 with these discharges.

Kashmir had 224 cases of COVID19 today, among the 353 total, while 129 cases were recorded from Jammu division.

Srinagar’s total active positive cases reached 2088 today. Baramulla district’s active positive cases stood at 639 on Friday, while Pulwama’s active positive cases were 545 today. Kulgam’s active positive cases were 506 today.

Among the new cases reported today, 18 were pregnant women, sampled before delivery. A health official said 48 samples taken randomly from red zones tested positive today. 12 samples taken from BSF and army camps in Kashmir tested positive. In addition, 32 samples taken from red zones were also reported as positive. Service providers are people running shops and other commercial activities and are being sampled on priority in red zones, an official said.

On Friday, Kulgam had the highest number of cases – 83. The district’s cumulative total reached 1437 today. However, of these, 905 people have already recovered. Official data revealed that most of the cases from Kulgam confirmed today were either service providers or randomly taken samples.

59 samples from Shopian tested positive today. The new cases were contacts of known cases.

Srinagar district had a respite and had a lower number of cases as compared to other districts and as compared to the average number of cases reported daily. Srinagar district had 40 new cases today, 4 of them travelers. Six members of a family who had reported to a hospital in Srinagar with COVID19 symptoms tested positive today. The family resides in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Bandipora had 36 cases today while Pulwama had 4 and Baramulla 2. No cases were recorded today from Anantnag, Kupwara, Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

In Jammu, 42 travelers sampled on return were included in its 129 positives today.