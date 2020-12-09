Recoveries, fresh cases matching up in J&K

J&K reported 369 cases of COVID19 on Wednesday, while six people lost their lives due to SARS-CoV2 infection.

Today 342 people were reported to have recovered from the viral infection. Over the past week, the new cases and the recovered cases have been staying equivalent. As a result the recovery percentage has stayed stagnant at 94 percent approximately while the number of active cases has also been around 5000.

In Jammu and Kashmir divisions, the load of active cases is almost the same. As per official bulletin on COVID19, Jammu division had 2493 active cases, while Kashmir division had 2523 active cases. Although currently Jammu division has been witnessing a high case load of cases, in terms of cases per million, there is a slight variation. Kashmir division has a slightly more impact of COVID19 than Jammu division.

As on date, Srinagar district had the highest number of active cases – 1162 followed by Jammu district with 814 cases.

On Wednesday, 369 people tested positive for COVID19 across J&K. Of these 190 were from Jammu division and 179 from Kashmir division. Although many districts across the UT now had cases in single digit, Jammu and Srinagar cities had 89 and 86 cases respectively.

In the Kashmir division, 8 people among the fresh cases were travelers. No traveler arriving at Jammu tested positive today. Out of the 114407 cases cumulated in J&K, 10930 people were those who had arrived from outside the UT.

Six people, three each from Jammu and Kashmir divisions, lost the battle with COVID19 today. The victims, a health official said, were elderly and had other underlying ailments. The death toll reached 1767 today.

Till date 3243824 COVID19 tests have been carried out in J&K. On Wednesday, results of nearly 25000 were made available. The positive percentage in the past 24 hours was 1.5, official data revealed. The positive percentage, a health official said, had dropped slightly than that of the previous week.