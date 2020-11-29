Regional bias in Roshni Act probe'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said the investigations into the Roshni Act was “happening on regional lines” and accused the government of “being selective” in it. “Areas such as Bathindi, Sunjwa and other Muslim areas are the ones where the notices are being served. A situation is being presented as if the entire land grabbed is in Kashmir.

If the government has evidence that someone had grabbed land illegally, they must act and put people behind bars. But why are they troubling the poor people and why have they been selective about it. Tribals are being evicted after they have lived at a place for years. What is their fault?” Mehbooba said.