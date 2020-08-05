Registration fee for documents notified

Revenue Department has notified the registration fee for registration of documents in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the establishment of a separate Registration Department, the fee for registration of documents in the Union Territory has been notified by the Revenue Department on directions of the Lt Governor GC Murmu, an official handout said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the section 78 of the Registration Act, 1908 and in supersession of notification SO 242 of August 4, the Lt Governor has directed that the registration fee for registration of the documents in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, for sale deeds, exchange deeds and mortgage deeds, the department has fixed 1.2 percent of the value of the immovable property; For deeds of gift or of settlement, it has fixed 0.5 percent of the value of (subject to minimum of Rs 1000 and maximum Rs 10000);

For agreement of sale cum general power of attorney, agreement of sell/construct/development immovable property, it has been fixed 0.5 percent of the value (subject to a minimum of Rs 2000 and maximum of Rs 20000) under category one.

In category two, as per the Revenue Department’ notification “for agreement relating to pawn/pledge/hypothecation of moveable property/machinery/material/stock, the fee will be 0.5 percent of the value (subject to minimum of Rs 1000 and maximum of Rs 5000).

The power of attorney for consideration power of attorney given to self/construct/develop/transfer of immovable property, the fee will be 0.5 percent of the value (subject to minimum of Rs 1000 and maximum of Rs 20000); For deeds of partition, award directing partition, farkhati and partnership the fee will be Rs 1000, and for rectification, ratification, and cancellation of any deed it will be Rs 2, 500;

For attestation of special power of attorney, general power of attorney other than sale, the fee will be Rs 1000;

For will and authorities to adopt, the fee will be Rs 2500, deposit of sealed cover/opening of sealed cover of wills will be Rs 1000, in case of all other documents where the transaction is not susceptible of money valuation is fixed at Rs 1000.

As per the category number four, in all other categories of documents which are not covered in the category number one, two and three, the revenue department has fixed Rs 1000.

In category number five, conducting search and issue of certified copy/encumbrance certificate will be Rs 1000 per certificate, and for copy of copy Rs 1 per copy will be charged. For the issue of a commission under section 38 of the registration act, 1908 DA as has been fixed by the registrar concerned, and for attending private residences under section 31 of the registration act 1908 DA, the revenue department has fixed Rs 5000 and if such residence is outside the limits of the headquarters, travelling expenses as per the fuel consumption scale fixed by the Government.