Relief to JKB Banking Associate aspirants

The online test of the candidates, who missed the ongoing J&K Bank Banking Associate examination due to extreme weather on 3rd, 5th and 9th of January, 2021, shall be held again.

This decision has been taken after J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber requested the authorities at Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Recruitment Agency to consider re-examination of the candidates who couldn’t make it to their allotted centres due to extreme weather conditions in the UT of J&K on these dates, a J&K Bank handout today said.

The aspirants, it said, shall be required to submit their willingness to appear in the test. “The link for the willingness is available on Bank’s website till 13th of January, 2021 midnight. Once the willingness is submitted, fresh call letters can be downloaded from the Bank’s website from 15th of January 2021.”

The IBPS along with its technical partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking cognizance of circumstances have acceded to the request made by the J&K Bank to hold the exams for these candidates, it said. “However, the IBPS has made it clear that they shall treat the matter as one-time exception and won’t be entertaining any such request in the future as a number of exams i.e. railways, public sector banks etc. are going on and no centre is available with them for the next few months.”

“As already reiterated J&K Bank has only observatory role in these exams and that these exams are being conducted by IBPS. We were receiving lot of requests from candidates who couldn’t make it to the centres due to harsh weather conditions, for conducting a re-examination. In order to make sure that the candidates are given a fair chance to take the test for which they had been preparing hard, we requested IBPS for re-examinations for such candidates, and, thankfully IBPS along with its technical partner TCS have obliged despite their tight schedule with almost all their slots occupied for next five months,” the CMD in the statement said.

“We asked IBPS and TCS to treat this matter as a special case as candidates were unable to reach their centers due to extreme weather conditions as J&K Bank wants to give each candidate a fair chance to appear in these exams.”he added.

“Lot of people wanted the examination to be cancelled due to harsh weather, but I must clarify that cancellation or re-examination is not our domain as it is a discretion with IBPS, an independent agency and that too depends upon their regulatory norms and availability of centres. We are happy now, the candidates can appear in the examinations again which augurs well for the overall competition and leaves no scope for missed opportunities.” the CMD said.