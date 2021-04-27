Renowned writer Dr Marghoob Banihali passes away

Renowned writer, scholar and ex-Head of the Kashmiri Department at Kashmiri University, Dr Ghulam Muhammad popularly known by his pen name Marghoob Banihali, passed away on Tuesday at his Srinagar residence after a brief illness, family sources said. He was 84.

The deceased was the father of renowned psychiatrist, Dr Mushtaq Marghoob.

Born in the Giri family in Bankoot area of Banihal in J&K’s Ramban district, the deceased has authored more than fifty books.

In his academic career spanning several decades, he was initially posted as Tehsil Education Officer before he joined Kashmir University’s Persian Department as professor.

The versatile academic that the deceased was, he soon rose to head the varsity’s Kashmiri Department even as he also served in various other departments in different capacities.

The deceased was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for Kashmiri literature in 1979 for his collection of poetry – Partavistan.

Post his retirement, late Marghoob dedicated his life to literature and research work that earned him laurels both at the national as well as the international levels.

Meanwhile, different literary organizations based in his native town Banihal paid rich tributes to the deceased.

As per sources, late Marghoob was laid to rest in Srinagar.

“Dr Marghoob Banihali served the Kashmiri Department Kashmir University from 1986 to 1997. He was stalwart, poet, critic, researcher and translator. He has expertise on the English, Persian, Urdu, and Kashmiri languages. He was a great writer in all languages,” said Prof Majrooh Rashid.

Prof Majrooh recently retired from Kashmiri Department, Kashmir University, and has worked for a long with the deceased the KU.

Prof Majrooh said that deceased had a great hold over Islamic studies and Quranic studies and was recipient of many awards for his outstanding performance in the field of education.

“I had been his student. Later, I got an opportunity to work with him as well. He was noble soul, always helpful,” he said. He added that deceased was also Dean of Oriental Languages set up by Kashmir University.