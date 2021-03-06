Reopen shops within 2 days or face action: Govt warns meat sellers

Amid non-availability of meat in markets, authorities Saturday asked mutton retailers to reopen shops within two days or face action.

The warning came in the form of posters pasted by authorities on the closed shops of mutton sellers wherein they were asked to resume the selling of meat to consumers.

The development came after a team of officials led by Assistant Director Enforcement Kashmir, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, visited various markets and found true the complaints about closure of mutton retailer shops.

“We observed that consumers’ complaints of closure of shops by mutton retailer shops are true. It was also found that they were doing this to create a fake scarcity of mutton to press for a hike in prices,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Assistant Director Enforcement, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

He also confirmed that ‘warning posters’ were pasted on shutters and walls of mutton retail shops.

“Action under law shall follow in case mutton retailer shops fail to reopen and resume selling meat as per government fixed rates. We will invoke Shops and Establishment Act to take actions against violators,” Wani said.

He added that the government fixed rate for mutton is Rs 480 per kilogram.

“The meat is sold at the same rate in Ladakh which gets supply via Kashmir. There is no logic to say that the rates are not genuine for sellers as Ladakh is selling meat at same rates,” he added.

Mutton sellers are not happy with the government fixed rate and demand hike in the price.

“Taking into account the public interest, we will continue to have the rate of Rs 480 per kg of mutton remain effective. This rate is also justified by a scientific report which our two-member committee submitted after visiting livestock mandis outside the Valley,” Divisional Commissioner PK Pole had told the Greater Kashmir last week.

While the mutton dealers have been on a strike for the last several weeks resulting in shortage of mutton, in several areas of the Valley as well as in the summer capital Srinagar, some butchers continue to sell meat at exorbitant prices.

After the government issued the fixed price for mutton last year, the Divisional administration had launched a helpline 1800-180-7114 on which consumers can call to register complaints of overpricing by butchers.