Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:55 AM

Reopening of schools on anvil

School buildings to be given whitewash, fumigation
The school education department has been asked to start preparation for opening of the schools and carry out fumigation and whitewash of all school buildings.

The directions were given at a meeting convened by J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to review the functioning of the education department and the conduct of online classes besides distribution of dry ration of Mid-Day Meals (MDM) among the school children.

In wake of the directions issued by  Murmu, an official communiqué was sent to the director school education Jammu and Kashmir by the director finance in the school education department stating that all the government school buildings should be white washed before the opening of schools.

“The Lieutenant Governor in the meeting has directed that all the government school buildings be white washed before opening of the schools on June 1,” reads the letter.

The educational institutions were closed in March in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the Government of India to control spread of coronavirus. The schools were closed days after the class work was resumed post two month long winter vacation.

A top official in civil secretariat who attended the meeting said the department was instructed to start all preparation for opening of schools so that students get feasible atmosphere after institutions are reopened.

“Directions were given to carryout fumigation of all school buildings and offices besides carrying cleanliness drive and face lifting of buildings. For face lifting, it was decided to get the schools white washed,” the official said.

He said the department was also instructed to carry out gap analysis of facilities including availability of TV sets and other infrastructure in schools.

