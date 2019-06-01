Reorganisation of D&FCO ordered

The SAC which met here on 29 May 2019 under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved re-organization of Drugs & Food Control Organization (D&FCO), J&K.

As per the decision, it has been reorganised “into a ‘single line command’ to secure effective Drugs and Food Regulation under a unified command without any financial commitment”.

As per the decision, the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K has been re-designated as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K.

The Drugs and Food Control Organization has been re-organized by way of up-gradation/re-designation of the post of Controller, Drugs and Food Control Organization in the pay level-12 (78800-209200) to the level-13 (123100-215900) as State Drugs Controller, an official handout said.

The post of Deputy Controller, Drugs and Food Control Organization has been re-designated as Deputy Drugs Controller, post of Drug Inspector has been re-designated as Drugs Control Officer.

SAC has also approved creation of three posts of Section Officers and three posts of Head Assistants by corresponding reduction of six posts of Junior Assistants and other 44 posts of different categories which include one post each of Joint Drugs Controller and Joint Commissioner Food Safety, one post of Deputy Commissioner Food Safety, one post of Deputy Drugs Controller, one post of Assistant Drugs Controller, two posts of Senior Assistants, 14 posts for Drug Testing Laboratory, 16 posts for Food Testing Laboratory and 7 posts for Intelligence-cum-Legal Cell.

The augmentation of manpower in the Drug Testing and Food Testing Laboratories, besides creation of posts of Intelligence-cum-Legal Cell and other creations/up-gradations will enable the Organization to accomplish the underlying objectives.

The re-designation of the post of Commissioner of Food Safety, J&K as Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration will bring both the Drugs and the Food Wings under a unified command and ensure better coordination and proper utilization of functioning of the post of Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, avoid overlap of activities and better coordination.