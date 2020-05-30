Repeal of Article 370 tops MHA achievement list

The decision to abrogate Article 370 which allowed special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, and 35A find top place in the one-year achievement list prepared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Issued on completion of Modi 2.0 government’s one year, the 12-point achievement list, however, puts government’s efforts to contain the ongoing worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic on 5th position.

Over 1.73 lakh people are affected with the deadly disease with reports of 4,971 deaths across the country so far amid a nationwide lockdown which has continued for the last 67 days.

Opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, strict action on terror and insurgency and focus on North East followed the abrogation of Article 370 in descending order.

The achievements talk about the Union Cabinet’s approval for further modification of the applicability of domicile conditions to all levels of jobs in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.

The security forces get sixth position followed by Census of India-2021, national unity, women’s safety, visa facilities for foreigners, international cooperation, and a category that mentions important bills passed in Parliament, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, which together find the 12th position.

Empowerment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with extra territorial jurisdiction and declaration of Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim as terrorists after legislative amendment were counted among its achievements by the MHA.

The MHA also said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up by it to oversee the construction of the temple at Ayodhya following a Supreme Court order.

Referring to the “proactive measures” taken to control the novel coronavirus pandemic, the MHA said it was declared as a notified disaster on March 14 for the purpose of providing assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) placed at the disposal of respective state governments, augmenting their resources.

The MHA said the National Investigation Agency Act was an amendment under which the anti-terror probe agency was empowered with extra territorial jurisdiction for investigation of terrorism-related offences taking place outside India, in which Indian property or citizens are victims.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act was also amended, empowering the Central government to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.

The initial list did not include the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an achievement.

However, the MHA later in the day issued a revised list of achievements incorporating the CAA and a few other legislations approved by Parliament in the last one year.

The enactment of the CAA led to protests in different parts of the country and deaths of over 20 people in police firing and other violence.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities — Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian — from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The MHA said the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam, was published on August 31, 2019 and a machinery was created for detection and deportation of illegal immigrants.